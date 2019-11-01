|
Dr. Edsel Dennis
Davis
JULY 19, 1943-
OCTOBER 29, 2019
Macon, GA- Dr. Edsel Dennis Davis, 76, of Macon, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019. A memorial service will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at 2:00PM at Mulberry United Methodist Church with the Reverend Creede Hinshaw, the Reverend Cynthia Knapp, and the Reverend Matt Woodberry officiating. The family will greet friends at Hart's at the Cupola, Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 5:00PM until 7:00PM. Interment will be at Rosehill Cemetery. Flowers are welcome; memorial contributions may be made to Mulberry United Methodist Church, 719 Mulberry St., Macon, GA 31201 or Christ Church, 582 Walnut St., Macon, GA 31201.
Dr. Davis was born in Colquitt, Georgia, to the late Dennis A. and Cara Bush Davis. After graduating from Miller County High School, he attended South Georgia College before transferring to the University of Georgia where he received both a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and Doctor in Veterinary Medicine degree.
Dr. Davis returned home to Miller County and established his first veterinary practice. He then moved to Macon, opening Northside Animal Hospital, purchasing Wesleyan Animal Hospital, and later combining the two as Northside Wesleyan Animal Hospital.
Dr. Davis was an active member of Mulberry Street United Methodists Church, where he held numerous leadership roles over the years, including, the Board of Trustees, Building Committee, etc. He was also involved in the Outreach Program. Dr. Davis was a member of the American Veterinary Medical Association, the Georgia Veterinary Medical Association, and was quite active in his role as a member of the State Board and as Director of the State Association. An avid UGA football fan, he was a member of the Hartman Club and Magill Society of the University of Georgia. In Colquitt, he established the Little League program, while serving as president of the Lions Club, and co-founded the People's Bank, serving as a director. After moving to Macon, Dr. Davis was a member of the Macon Exchange Club, the Rotary Club of Macon, and Idle Hour Country Club. Dr. Davis was the 2018 recipient of the JT Mercer Lifetime Achievement Award from the Georgia Veterinary Medical Association.
Dr. Davis is survived by his wife, Shannon Pickard Davis of Macon; children, Ashley Charles Davis of Auburn, Alabama, Jennie Davis (Eric) Lombardo of Auburn, and Howard Matthew (Allison) Johnson of Forsyth, Georgia; grandchildren, Mary Charles Davis of Cullman, Alabama, Lillee and Ava Lombardo of Auburn, Carter and Dalton Johnson of Forsyth, and Nathan Cowart of Macon; sister, Sylvia (Doug) Grimsley of Colquitt; niece, Debra Kim Sheffield, of Colquitt; nephew, Brad Grimsley of Dallas, Texas; and brother-in-law, Wade (Lisa) Pickard of Tampa, Florida.
The family would like to give special thanks to Jeff Jeffries and Pine Pointe Hospice for the special care they provided Dr. Davis.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 1, 2019