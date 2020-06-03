Dr. Edward Barnwell Jr.
Dr. Edward
Barnwell, Jr.
August 22, 1948-
May 28, 2020
Midland, GA- Dr. Edward Barnwell, 71, of Midland, GA passed on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. The family will conduct a private funeral service on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Rev. Richard A. Washington will be officiating. The Interment will be held in Hilton Head, SC at a later date according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing for Dr. Barnwell will be held from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the funeral home located at 927-5th Avenue, Columbus. The men of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. will conduct an Omega Service for their beloved brother at 5:30 PM.
Dr. Barnwell was born on August 22, 1948 to the late Edward and Rosalie Barnwell in Hilton Head, SC. He graduated from Boggs Academy in Augusta, GA and furthered his education at Savannah State College, earning a Bachelor's Degree. Dr. Barnwell later attended Georgia State University, earning a Masters Degree, University of Georgia, earning a Specialist Degree and Clarke Atlanta University, earning a PhD. Dr. Barnwell was a retired educator in the Muscogee County School District. He was a devoted member of St. James AME Church where he served on the Steward Board and Sons of Allen.
Surviving yet feeling a definite loss is his loving wife, Alice Barnwell; two daughters, Ramee Smith (Daryl), Atlanta, GA and Morgan Travers (Dexter), Ft. Bragg, NC; one son, Edward Barnwell, III (Tangie), Macon, GA; two sisters, Nell Hay (General), Hilton Head, SC and Janice Barnwell, Atlanta, GA; three grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.


Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Viewing
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Charles E Huff Int'L Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Charles E Huff Int'L Funeral Home Inc
927 5Th Ave
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-8713
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
