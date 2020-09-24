Edward "Eddie"
Bowman
October 26, 1952-
September 22, 2020
Columbus, GA- Eddie was born on October 26, 1952 and died way too soon on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Eddie had such a joy and a jest for life and lived life to the fullest. He loved deeply and was a wonderful friend to all that knew him. Eddie was the favorite uncle to all of his nieces, great nieces, nephews, and great nephews. At Christmas he had a tradition of taking all of the nephews, great nephews, son and grandson Christmas shopping with the last stop being Hooter's. He was fiercely loyal to friends and family.
A visitation will be held 4:00-6:00 PM Thursday, September 24, 2020 at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907. The family will have a memorial service at a later date. In keeping with the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, those attending the visitation will be required to wear a face mask and social distancing will be in effect.
Eddie graduated from Hardaway High in 1970 and went to college. Through various jobs, he found that he had a talent for sales. After working for several office supply businesses, he began his own business, Advanced Office Products, Inc. In 2008, his business was one of the top 75 HON dealers in the United States and he won a dream trip to Italy among other trips. They called him "the furniture man at Ft Benning." Eddie could sell sand in a desert. Eddie was extremely good at sports, but his favorite was golf. His basketball skills were extraordinary and he was proud of all of the teams he played with through the years. Eddie had an incredible memory for details in music and in most subjects.
Eddie was dearly loved by his wife, Lu Bowman, his son, Edward Bowman who was his fantasy football partner, his daughter, Jenna Van Dyke, and his grandson, Camden Perryman, his favorite golf partner. He was 1 of 6 children, Susan Marsh, Sherry Watterson, David Bowman, Ricky Bowman, and Frankie Bowman by whom he was preceded in death. Most of his friends from high school are still his friends and still do things together as a group.
Eddie was a rare individual with a kind heart and an extremely generous nature.
In place of any flowers please donate to Animal S.O.S. or a charity of choice
.