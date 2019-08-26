Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Spear
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Chester Spear


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Chester Spear Obituary
Edward Chester
Spear
September 17, 1935-
August 24, 2019
Columbus, GA- Edward Chester Spear, 83, of Columbus, GA, died Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907 with Rev. Danny Dieth officiating. The family will receive friends Monday evening August 26, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
Edward Spear was born on September 17, 1935 in Columbus, GA., son of the late Curtis Varnell Spear, Sr. and Rosa Marian Spear. He attended and graduated from Columbus high school where he played football, played quarterback, and threw the javelin on the track team. He still holds and will forever hold the javelin record at Columbus High School as the event is no longer active. He attended and graduated from the University of Georgia and was a member of the track team and the Kappa Sigma fraternity and graduated in 1958. He and his father Curtis owned and operated Phillips Dry Cleaners for many years and he later retired from Spector's cleaners. He was famous for his neighborhood BBQ grilling.
He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed hunting and fishing and collecting guns. He dearly loved the Georgia Bulldogs, the University of Georgia and watching Georgia football. He was a life member of the first Baptist Church of Columbus, GA and will be dearly missed by his family, friends and anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Curtis V. Spear, Jr and his grandson, Bryan Kilgore.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Marilynne L. Spear of Columbus, GA, daughters, Kathy Averett (Butch) and Patty Kilgore (Buck), both of Columbus, GA., son, Eddie Spear (Debbie) of Columbus, GA., brother, Louis Spear (Angela) of Gainesville, GA., sister, Judith Vaughn (Paul) of Atlanta, GA., ten grandchildren, Jeremy Mathis (Mandy), Wesley Mathis (Ashley), Kristin Kilgore, Will Kilgore (Kristin), Jack, AnneMarie, Bradley, Lilly, Henry, and Carleigh, great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Caleb, Carter, Brody, and Lexi and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the John B. Amos Cancer Center 1831 5th Ave, Columbus, GA 31904
Those who wish may sign the on-line guess registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now