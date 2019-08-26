|
Edward Chester
Spear
September 17, 1935-
August 24, 2019
Columbus, GA- Edward Chester Spear, 83, of Columbus, GA, died Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907 with Rev. Danny Dieth officiating. The family will receive friends Monday evening August 26, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
Edward Spear was born on September 17, 1935 in Columbus, GA., son of the late Curtis Varnell Spear, Sr. and Rosa Marian Spear. He attended and graduated from Columbus high school where he played football, played quarterback, and threw the javelin on the track team. He still holds and will forever hold the javelin record at Columbus High School as the event is no longer active. He attended and graduated from the University of Georgia and was a member of the track team and the Kappa Sigma fraternity and graduated in 1958. He and his father Curtis owned and operated Phillips Dry Cleaners for many years and he later retired from Spector's cleaners. He was famous for his neighborhood BBQ grilling.
He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed hunting and fishing and collecting guns. He dearly loved the Georgia Bulldogs, the University of Georgia and watching Georgia football. He was a life member of the first Baptist Church of Columbus, GA and will be dearly missed by his family, friends and anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Curtis V. Spear, Jr and his grandson, Bryan Kilgore.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Marilynne L. Spear of Columbus, GA, daughters, Kathy Averett (Butch) and Patty Kilgore (Buck), both of Columbus, GA., son, Eddie Spear (Debbie) of Columbus, GA., brother, Louis Spear (Angela) of Gainesville, GA., sister, Judith Vaughn (Paul) of Atlanta, GA., ten grandchildren, Jeremy Mathis (Mandy), Wesley Mathis (Ashley), Kristin Kilgore, Will Kilgore (Kristin), Jack, AnneMarie, Bradley, Lilly, Henry, and Carleigh, great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Caleb, Carter, Brody, and Lexi and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the John B. Amos Cancer Center 1831 5th Ave, Columbus, GA 31904
Those who wish may sign the on-line guess registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 26, 2019