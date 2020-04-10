|
|
Edward J.
Hickey
November 22, 1946-
April 5, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Edward Jerome Hickey, 73, of Columbus, GA, passed Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
A private funeral service will be held Friday, April 10, 2020. Visitation was held Thursday, April 9, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. EST, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Hickey was born November 22, 1946 in Columbus, GA to the late Otis Hickey and the late Amanda Watson. He was a graduate of Carver High School, Columbus, GA, served in the U.S. Army and owned Edward Hickey Body Shop in Columbus, GA.
Survivors include his wife, Pearlie Bell Hickey, Columbus, GA; one brother, Byron Hickey, Columbus, GA; one sister, Connie Hickey, Atlanta, GA; mother-in-law, Mamie Bellamy; seven sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 10, 2020