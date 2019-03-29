Home

Edward Person


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward Person Obituary
Edward
Person
April 23, 1954-
March 24, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Edward L. Person, Sr., 64, of Columbus, GA passed Sunday, March 24, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Phenix City, AL. Visitation will be Friday, March 29, 2019 from 1 - 6 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Person was born April 23, 1954 in Russell County, AL. He was employed with Phenix Cable for 15 years.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Day Person; son, Edward Person, Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 29, 2019
