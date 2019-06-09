|
Edward
Rose
November 25, 1960-
June 3, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Edward Rose, 58, of Columbus, GA passed Monday, June 3, 2019.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Monday, June 10, 2019 in the C.T Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. James Q. Smith, officiating. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Rose was born November 25, 1960 in Columbus, GA to the late Dasie Mae Rose and the late Jolly Phelps. He was a proud veteran of the US Army and served as a Telecommunications Specialist. He later worked as a Screen Print Technician for Just Us Apparel until retirement.
Survivors include four sisters, Julia Burchett of Jonesboro, GA, Jennifer Rose of Perry, GA, Wanda Faye Raiford of Columbus, GA, and Maxine Harris (Genoris) of Suffolk, VA; three brothers, Randy Rose of Columbus, GA, Terry Rose, of Ellenwood, GA, and Curtis Rose of Jacksonville, FL and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 9, 2019