Edward

Stovall, Jr.

February 22, 1944-

June 20, 2019

Marietta, GA- Edward Stovall, Jr. 75, of Marietta, GA passed Thursday, June 20, 2019 in Marietta. Funeral services will be 1:00PM Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Hill-Watson-People's Funeral Service LLC Chapel, 1605 3rd Ave.,Columbus with Reverend Timothy Henderson, officiating. Interment will follow at Riverdale Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 11:30AM-12:30PM at the funeral home. Mr. Stovall was born and raised in Columbus GA, he was the eldest son of the late Edward Stovall, Sr. and Johnnie Greenlee Stovall. Edward graduated from WM H. Spencer High School in 1962 and received his Bachelor of Science in Biology Degree from Oakwood College in Huntsville, AL. Following graduation, Edward worked as a biologist in Portland, Oregon. He later moved to Detroit, MI where he found love and married. To this union, two wonderful sons were born. Eventually, Edward returned to Georgia, worked with his father in various business ventures, and provided companionship to his mother. He stayed with her until her death. Edward was devoted to his family and we believe this to be his greatest legacy. His desire was to share his blessings with his progeny and his parents. Edward's life will be remembered by his sons, Patrick Stovall (Chantile) and Vernon Stovall (Krystal); sisters, Rosalyn Meadows (Kenneth), Jackie Stovall and Janice Carson (Curtis); brothers, Stan Stovall (Malinda) and Steven Stovall; 8 grandchildren; 11 nieces and nephews, numerous cousins, and a host of other relatives and friends. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 4, 2019