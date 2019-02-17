Edwards

Larry Dean

August 8, 1957-

February 14, 2019

Box Springs, GA- Mr. Larry Dean Edwards, age 61, of Box Springs, GA, died Thursday, February 14, 2019, at his residence. A memorial service will be held at 3:00PM on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Brown Springs Church of God with Rev. Jeff Johnson officiating. The family will greet friends at the church one hour prior to the service beginning at 2:00PM.

Mr. Edwards was born in Columbus, GA, on August 8, 1957, to Louis A. and Geneva Zuback Edwards, Jr. He was the owner/operator of Larry Edwards Tractor Service. Mr. Edwards enjoyed spending his time working on cars and guns and watching old movies. He was a close brother and friend to Richard and Rachel and he was always laughing. Mr. Edwards was friends with everybody and never met a stranger. He loved his animals.

He is survived by his parents, Louis and Geneva Edwards, Jr. of Buena Vista, GA; by a brother, Richard Edwards of Box Springs, GA; by a sister, Rachel McCallister of Columbus, GA; by a niece, Jessica Simmons (Jonathan) and by a great niece, Cora. His companion, Kathy Palmer also survives.

