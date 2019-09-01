Home

St Mary Anne's Episcopal
315 S Main St
North East, MD 21901
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church
315 South Main Street
North East, MD
Edwin Lowrey Hoopes III


1942 - 2019
Edwin Lowrey Hoopes III Obituary
Edwin Lowrey
Hoopes, III
1942-
July 14, 2019
Columbus, Georgia - Edwin Lowrey Hoopes, III, 76, died Sunday, July 14, at Piedmont Hospital from complications following hip replacement surgery. Funeral arrangements have been updated, and the service planned for Columbus, Georgia has been moved. Eddie will be buried in a family plot in North East, Maryland. The Memorial Service and burial will be held September 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church, 315 South Main Street, North East, Maryland 21901.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 1, 2019
