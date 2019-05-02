Dr. Ehrman H.

Eldridge, Jr.

January 12, 1954-

April 26, 2019

Columbus, GA- Dr. Ehrman H. Eldridge, Jr. transitioned home peacefully Friday at Northside Medical Center. He was 65 years of age.

The son of Mrs. Barbara Cole Eldridge of Augusta, GA and the late Mr. Ehrman H. Eldridge, Sr., Dr. Eldridge was born in Toledo, OH. He was a 1972 graduate of Westside High School in Augusta, and obtained his undergraduate degree from Emory University. He received his M.D. from Meharry Medical School in 1980. Following graduation, he served 11 years in the United States Army, discharging honorably with the rank of Major. He was a dedicated OB/GYN physician who was the owner of Ehrman H. Eldridge, Jr. LLC. He was a member of New Birth Outreach Church where he served faithfully as a Deacon and was the overseer of the Prison Ministry. He was a member of the Columbus/Ft. Benning Medical Society, the National Medical and American Medical Associations. He was also a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and was a Jack and Jill Dad. He and his wife were also recognized in 2018 for their outstanding contributions to the UNCF.

Survivors, other than his mother, include: his wife of 39 years, Mrs. Patricia Jenkins Eldridge; three daughters, Myleata R. Eldridge, Melissa R. Eldridge, M.D. and Megan M. Eldridge P.T, D.P.T.; a beloved granddaughter, Mikayla R. Eldridge; two sisters, Cheryl Eldridge and Ly Barbara Eldridge; his mother-in-law, Mrs. Ethel S. Jenkins; nieces and a nephew, Taneika Jenkins, Calvin Jenkins, Jr., Lakeisha Wilson (Andre) and Jasmine Jenkins; an uncle, Claude Cole, Jr. (Senora); devoted four legged companion Sassy and granddog, Caesar; other family and friends.

The Homegoing Celebration for Dr. Eldridge will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Christ Community Church where Pastor Derick Shields is pastor. Pastor Farnsworth Coleman will officiate with Pastor Carlos Coleman delivering the eulogy. The interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. Visitation will begin Friday at 1p.m. with a family hour from 5 til 6 p.m. at the funeral home. The Omega Ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com. In lieu of floral contributions, the request donations be made to UNCF and Emanuel Prep School of Math and Science at New Birth. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 2, 2019