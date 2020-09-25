1/1
Elaine C. Chester
Elaine C.
Chester
April 26, 1955-
September 17, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Elaine C. Chester, 65, of Columbus, Georgia passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A Celebration of Life will be 10 AM, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Green Acres Cemetery. Rev. Lacoya Day, Pastor of Friendship Baptist Church in Hamilton, GA will officiate. Visitation will be Friday, September 25, 2020 from 2PM until 5 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Mrs. Chester was born April 26, 1955 in Hamilton, GA. She was the daughter of the late James and Nettie Curry. Mrs. Chester was a member of the Nazareth Baptist Church where she served as an Usher. She retired from Columbus Technical University. Mrs. Chester was a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, INC.
Devoted survivors include: her husband: Donell Chester; two daughters, Tiffany Parrish and Candice (Harold III) Williford; two brothers, James (Bessie) Curry and Larry Otis (Veronica) Curry: one sister, Rita Joyce (Samuel) Watts; five grandchildren, three devoted friends, Regina McCurry, Evelyn Talley, and Meg Burkhardt, and other loving relatives and friends.
Please sign our online registry @ sconiersfuneralhome.com.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Green Acres Cemetery,
