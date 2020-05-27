Elaine Sharpe Smith
1953 - 2020
Elaine Sharpe
Smith
June 21, 1953-
May 23, 2020
Columbus, GA- Elaine Sharpe Smith, 66, of Columbus, GA passed away May 23, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. A memorial service will be held at a later date, according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907.
Mrs. Smith was born June 21, 1953 in Ft. Benning, GA to the late Ann Lancaster and the late Jimmy Sharpe. She was a graduate of Jordan High School, Columbus College, and Troy University. She retired from Muscogee County School District as an English teacher and Librarian. She was the owner of Trips Travel of Columbus, GA. She and her husband loved to travel.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Smith; stepson, David Smith and his son Colby Smith; brother and sister-in-law, Terry and Debbie Amons; aunt, Betty Caldwell; cousins, Lisa Scrivner, Alan Caldwell, and Gene Sharp.
She made the world a better place and will be remembered for a long time.
To sign the online guest registry, please visit www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McMullen Funeral Home - Columbus
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
May 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The McMullen Family and the Staff of McMullen Funeral Home
