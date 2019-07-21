Rev. Elbert L.

Ward

March 1, 1931-

July 19, 2019

Smiths Station, AL- Rev. Elbert L. Ward, 88 of Smiths Station, AL. passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by his wonderful family early Friday Morning, July 19, 2019.

He was born March 1, 1931 in Red Level, AL and was raised in Baker, FL, son of the late Ander Ward and Eula Jane Ward and is preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years Juanita Shepherd Ward, three brothers, Charles Robert Ward, Cecil Ward, and Alton B. Ward, and one sister, Carrie Lou Lawson. He lived an incredible life in ever measurable way. A son of a sharecropper, a faithful and devoted man to his ministry for 60 plus years. A man who never met a stranger, I think everyone who did meet him loved him instantly. He loved humor, if he could pull a joke on you, he would and then laugh so loud. He loved his family, all people, fellowship, and we sure did love him and will miss him! So today, we can only imagine when he cross over he gave a big shout - weeeeellllllllllll Glllooorryyy !

He pastored three churches faithfully, North Phenix Assembly of God, Auburn Road Assembly of God for 20 years and Bush Road Emmanuel for 16 years. He was a member of First Assembly of God Church in Phenix City.

He is survived by two daughters, Paula Ward of Smiths Station, AL. and Neise Ward Vete (John) of Smiths Station, AL; three sisters, Eva Mae Stroud of Phenix City, AL, and Callie Williamson of Milton, FL, and Bertha Mae Vance of Pensacola, FL, two grandchildren, Ronnie Hudson of Smiths Station, AL. and Ashlee Godwin Williams (Casey) of Smiths Station, AL and a host of many loving friends, nieces, and nephews, and numerous other loving family members as well.

A special thank you to everybody who took care of him from Encompass Home Health and Kindred Hospice.

A celebration of life funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm EST on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at First Assembly of God Church with Rev. Barry Danner and Rev. Gerald Corbin officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5:00 to 8:00 pm EST at Vance Brooks Funeral Home in Phenix City. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 21, 2019