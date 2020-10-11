1/1
Elbert Thornton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elbert
Thornton
November 15, 1939-
October 5, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Elbert Thornton passed away quietly Monday at his home at the age of 80.
A native of Cusseta, GA., and the son of the late Preston and Lonnie Kelley Thornton, Mr. Thornton had lived in Columbus most of his life and was the owner-operator of Thornton's Barbeque. He was a member of Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Louis Thornton, Coachman Thornton and Will Thornton.
He is survived by a loving wife of 47 years, Mrs. Carolyn Chester Thornton; five children, Cynthia Siler(Cephus), Tabatha Hammond(David), Tonja Chester(George) Trenton Chester(Toya) and Philip Thornton(Robyn); twenty three grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren; one brother, Jimmy Thornton; two sisters, Ola Thomas and Annie L. Richardson; loving in-laws: Alfred Chester(Barbara) Sandra Kendrick(William), Janice Arrington, Margaret Fuller and Vanessa Harris(James); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mr. Thornton will be laid to rest at Green Acres Cemetery on Monday, October 12, 2020 following a Eleven O'clock A.M. Homegoing Celebration in the Chapel of Progressive Funeral Home, Inc., officiated by Bishop Gregory Blue. Visitation is Sunday 2:00 til 4:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved