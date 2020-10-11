Elbert
Thornton
November 15, 1939-
October 5, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Elbert Thornton passed away quietly Monday at his home at the age of 80.
A native of Cusseta, GA., and the son of the late Preston and Lonnie Kelley Thornton, Mr. Thornton had lived in Columbus most of his life and was the owner-operator of Thornton's Barbeque. He was a member of Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Louis Thornton, Coachman Thornton and Will Thornton.
He is survived by a loving wife of 47 years, Mrs. Carolyn Chester Thornton; five children, Cynthia Siler(Cephus), Tabatha Hammond(David), Tonja Chester(George) Trenton Chester(Toya) and Philip Thornton(Robyn); twenty three grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren; one brother, Jimmy Thornton; two sisters, Ola Thomas and Annie L. Richardson; loving in-laws: Alfred Chester(Barbara) Sandra Kendrick(William), Janice Arrington, Margaret Fuller and Vanessa Harris(James); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mr. Thornton will be laid to rest at Green Acres Cemetery on Monday, October 12, 2020 following a Eleven O'clock A.M. Homegoing Celebration in the Chapel of Progressive Funeral Home, Inc., officiated by Bishop Gregory Blue. Visitation is Sunday 2:00 til 4:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com