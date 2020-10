ElbertThorntonNovember 15, 1939-October 5, 2020Columbus, GA- Mr. Elbert Thornton passed away quietly Monday at his home at the age of 80.A native of Cusseta, GA., and the son of the late Preston and Lonnie Kelley Thornton, Mr. Thornton had lived in Columbus most of his life and was the owner-operator of Thornton's Barbeque. He was a member of Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Louis Thornton, Coachman Thornton and Will Thornton.He is survived by a loving wife of 47 years, Mrs. Carolyn Chester Thornton; five children, Cynthia Siler(Cephus), Tabatha Hammond(David), Tonja Chester(George) Trenton Chester(Toya) and Philip Thornton(Robyn); twenty three grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren; one brother, Jimmy Thornton; two sisters, Ola Thomas and Annie L. Richardson; loving in-laws: Alfred Chester(Barbara) Sandra Kendrick(William), Janice Arrington, Margaret Fuller and Vanessa Harris(James); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Mr. Thornton will be laid to rest at Green Acres Cemetery on Monday, October 12, 2020 following a Eleven O'clock A.M. Homegoing Celebration in the Chapel of Progressive Funeral Home, Inc., officiated by Bishop Gregory Blue. Visitation is Sunday 2:00 til 4:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com