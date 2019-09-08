|
Elder Dan
Davis
June 12, 1934-
September 3, 2019
Columbus, GA- Elder Dan Davis, 85, of Columbus, GA died Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Funeral Services will be held 12 Noon, Monday September 9, 2019 in the sanctuary of New Bethel Seventh-Day Adventist Church with Pastor Stephan Davis officiating and Pastor K.S. Smallwood, eulogist. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 1-6 p.m. according to Lamb's International Funeral Home.
Elder Davis was born June 12, 1934 in Russell County, AL to Arlanza and Katie May Day Davis. He accepted Christ as his Savior at an early age and served as a Methodist Minister for 20 years. Dan was a member of New Bethel SDA Church where he served as an Elder.
Elder Dan Davis was united in holy matrimony with Sarah Theresa Smith on January 19, 1963 in Columbus, GA. Their union was blessed with four children.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Davis;parents, Arlanza Davis and Katie May Davis; sister, Polly Ann Luke; brothers, Charles Davis and Lawrence Davis.
He leaves to cherish his memories; a son, Sylvester Davis, Sr. of Phenix City, AL; and two daughters, Regina Bowden of Columbia, MD, and Dr. Bridgett (Cedric) Jackson of Phenix City, AL; grandchildren Sylvester Davis, Jr., Michael(Alexandria) Bowden, Michelle Bowden, Mitchell Bowden, Meghan(MacDonald) Bowden Abadoo, and his "Angel" Morgan Jackson. Elder Davis was also an extra parent to Reba (James)Best of Lawrenceville, GA; grandfather to their son, Dr. Jarrod (Vanessa) Best, Sr.; six great-grandchildren; a host of loving relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 8, 2019