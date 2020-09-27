1/1
Eldora Coleman-Nickerson
1932 - 2020
Eldora
Coleman-Nickerson
June 16, 1932-
September 22, 2020
Seale, AL- Ms. Eldora "Ms. Big" Coleman - Nickerson, 88, of Seale, AL passed September 22, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. EST, Monday, September 28, 2020 at Good Hope Baptist Church, Seale, AL with Rev. Charlie Bryant, officiating. Visitation was held Saturday. according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Nickerson was born June 16, 1932 in Marvyn, AL to the late Jimmy L. Coleman, Sr. and the late Hattie P. Vaughn-Coleman. She was a member of Good Hope Baptist Church, Seale, AL and retired from Swift Spinning Mills.
She leaves seven sons, Richard Nickerson Jr. (Marilyn), of Cleveland, OH, James Nickerson, Jackie Nickerson (Sandra), Dexter Nickerson, Winston Nickerson (Claydene), and Danny Nickerson, all of Seale, AL, Preston Nickerson (Adrienne), of Columbia, SC; daughter, Eunice Bellamy (Lacy), of Phenix City, AL; four siblings, her twin sister, Elnora Nickerson, of Cleveland, OH; three brothers, Jimmie Coleman (Princella), of Seale, AL, Freddie Coleman (Louise), of Crawford, AL, and Zack Coleman (Annie), of Syracuse, NY; 32 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter, and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the guest registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Good Hope Baptist Church
