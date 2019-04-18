Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Parkhill Cemetery
Elias Lemuel "Lem" Mehaffey II


1937 - 2019
Elias Lemuel "Lem" Mehaffey II Obituary
Elias Lemuel "Lem"
Mehaffey, II
March 21, 1937-
April 14, 2019
Midland, GA- Elias Lemuel "Lem" Mehaffey, II 82, of Midland, Georgia died on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at his home. His children and friends will have a celebration of life service in his honor at 1:00 p.m. e.s.t. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Parkhill Cemetery with Dr. Jimmy Elder officiating. The ceremony will be located in Section B of Parkhill Cemetery at the red granite "Mehaffey" monument. Mr. Mehaffey was the son of the late E.L. Mehaffey Sr. and the late Evelyn Price Mehaffey Rodgers. He was preceded in death by a son, Weston Douglas Mehaffey. Lem is survived by his wife, Donna Reese Mehaffey of Midland, GA; his children and their spouses, Kim Mehaffey Kilgore (Jimmy) of Armuchee, GA, Jay Mehaffey (Wendy) of Cedar Creek, TX, Amy Mehaffey Cannon (Chris) of Phenix City, AL, Jof Mehaffey (Jessie) of Pulaski, TN, John Mehaffey of Montgomery, and Melissa Mehaffey (Katherine) of Spanish Fort, AL. He is also survived by his six grandchildren, Mitch Mehaffey of Andrews Air Force Base, Christi Cannon Brannon (Bradley) of Auburn, AL, Elizabeth N. Cannon, Casey M. Cannon, Alyssa A. Cannon, and Will Cannon, all of Smiths Station, AL.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 18, 2019
