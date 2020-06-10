Elizabeth AnnBrown-WhiteheadOctober 18, 1945-June 5, 2020Waverly Hall, GA- Elizabeth Ann Brown-Whitehead of Waverly Hall, GA went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, June 5, 2020.Visitation for family and friends will be held on June 11, 2020 at 9:00AM at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary in Columbus, GA. A funeral service will follow at 10:00AM. Following the service, burial will be held at the Hamilton Cemetery in Hamilton, GA. Pastor Alan Barrett will be presiding. Ann was a member of the Waverly Hall United Methodist Church.Ann was born in Washington, PA, the daughter of the late Ralph and Eleanor Van Kirk. She is a 1963 graduate of McGuffey High School in Washington, PA. Ann worked for the Air Line Pilots Association in Washington D.C. for more than 35 years, retiring in 2006. Ann met her husband Byron, who started working at the Association in 1977, following his retirement of 21 years of service in the U.S. Navy.Ann is survived by the love of her life, Byron S. Whitehead Jr. of Waverly Hall, GA and their son, Byron Timothy Whitehead (Terri Fuller) of Hamilton, GA; loving step children, Judy Daniel (Brian) of Columbus, GA, Byron S. Whitehead III (Kelly) of Columbus, GA, and Bobbie Babbini (Peter) of Marietta, GA; grandchildren, Levie Jones (Tyler), Naomi Oliver (Steven), Issac Daniel, Joshua Whitehead (Brittany), Rebekah Whitehead, Brittney Brannan (Greg), Byron T. Whitehead Jr., and Hannah Thomas; and her great-grandchildren, Isabella Oliver and Presley Brannan.In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her only sibling, her beloved sister, Catherine Van Kirk of Washington, PA.Ann and Byron moved a lot, and she made sure to maintain a close relationship with her surviving family, 94 year old aunt, Nellie Marie Snyder of Washington, PA and her uncle and aunts, John and Jeannie McCullough of Claysville, PA.Ann was a proud Pennsylvanian and a die-hard NFL Pittsburg Steelers fan. She worked hard to arrange "game days" so as not to miss a single broadcast of a Steelers game. Ann laughed easily and enjoyed a wide assortment of friends, relatives, and interests. Ann enjoyed and got along with everyone; she knew no strangers. She also had an affinity for Chocolate Labrador Retrievers. Ann took great pride in their development and training, and she made each one an important member of her family. She leaves behind one of her all-time favorite Labradors, "Harmon."Suddenly, the entire Whitehead family feels crushed and anguished by the loss of their sweet and dear Ann. Certainly, God has received yet another Angel with Ann's arrival.As per the CDC, social distancing guidelines are still in effect.