Elizabeth Anne "Bette" Hepburn
Musselman
02/06/1941-
10/02/2020
Columbus, GA- Elizabeth Anne "Bette" Hepburn Musselman, 79, of Columbus, GA died at Columbus Hospice House, Columbus, GA on Friday, October 02, 2020, surrounded by family and loved ones.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM (CST) on Sunday, October 11th, 2020 in Montgomery Memorial Gardens, Montgomery, AL according to Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL.
Mrs. Musselman was born February 06, 1941 in Atlanta, GA daughter of the late Roland Thomas Hepburn, Sr. and Bessie Mae Murphy Hepburn. She was an accountant by trade. Mrs. Musselman attended Auburn University and was an avid Auburn Tigers Fan. She enjoyed reading, music, and movies. She loved animals, especially her kitty cats. Her passion in life though was her family, most notably the grandchildren and great-grandchild. She will always be remembered in our hearts for all the memorable times she shared with us.
Mrs. Musselman was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Charles Richard Musselman.
Survivors include her four children, Charles David Musselman (Libby), Winder, GA, Elizabeth Anne "Beth" Musselman, Lyman, SC, Richard Thomas "Tom" Musselman, Columbus, GA and Mary Anne Musselman Tidwell (David), Phenix City, AL; one brother, Roland Thomas Hepburn, Jr., White, GA; three precious grandchildren, Ashley Elizabeth, Mitchell David and John Thomas "Jake"; one special great-grandchild, Kaci Anne; beloved cousins, other family members and friends also survive.
The family wishes to offer a special thanks to the teams at Phenix City Health Care and Columbus Hospice House for their love, care, and support for their mother.
Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made in her memory to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation.
