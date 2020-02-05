|
|
Elizabeth E.
McCaslin
October 9, 1921-
January 31, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Elizabeth E. McCaslin, "Omi", beloved Mother, Grandmother and Mother-in-law, peacefully passed away January 31, 2020.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Friday, February 7, 2020 at McMullen Funeral Home, 3874 Gentian Boulevard, Columbus, GA, with Father Daniel O'Connell officiating. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A private burial will be held at Fort Benning Main Post Cemetery immediately following.
Elizabeth was born October 9, 1921 in Millenburg, East Prussia. She was the youngest child of the late Oskar and Johanna Anhut. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph L. McCaslin: brothers Gerhardt Anhut and Alfons Anhut; sisters Maria Friedrich (Joseph), Angelika Leuthold and sister-in-law, Hettie Barton.
She is survived by her two loving daughters: Suzanne Howard (Clint) of Westlake Village, CA and Patricia Mendenhall (Joe) of Columbus, GA; two grandsons: Matthew L. Howard of Anaheim, CA and Hunter Mendenhall of Atlanta, GA; nephews Paul Barton of Pittsburgh, PA, Gernod Leuthold and Wolfgang Leuthold of Munich, Germany.
Joseph and Elizabeth McCaslin were founding members of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and School. Mrs. McCaslin has been a member of Holy Family Catholic Church since 1969. She was a member of the Council of Catholic Women, the Altar Society and Prime Timers. Mrs. McCaslin volunteered for 20 years as a Pink Lady with the Medical Center Auxiliary.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church 1953 Torch Hill Road Columbus GA 31903.
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020