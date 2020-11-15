Elizabeth Inez Hall
January 7, 1911 - November 11, 2020
LaGrange, Georgia - Elizabeth Inez Hall, of LaGrange, GA passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Columbus Hospice House at the age of 109 years.
Inez, as most knew her, was born January 7, 1911 in Etowah, AL to the Walter Alvin Combs and Mary Viola Garner Combs. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church on the Square and among the oldest members of the Order of the Eastern Star. Inez worked for a number of years for Callaway Mills. She loved quilting, crocheting, even making her children's clothes. Inez enjoyed ceramics and will be remembered for wonderful biscuit making. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Cameron Hall; daughter, Marlene Hall Reed; and all of her siblings.
Survivors include her daughters, Glenda Hall Cummings and Peggy Hall (Kenneth) Corley; son-in-law, Charles Reed; 13 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; 26 great great grandchildren; 1 great great great grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The Graveside Service will be held 2:00pm Sunday, November 15, 2020 in the Shadowlawn Cemetery with Pastor Cade Farris and Rev. Paul Blair officiating, with the visitation immediately following. Those wishing to sign the register and view may come by the funeral home on Saturday and Sunday mornings from 9am until 12pm.
Those wishing to share a condolence or remembrance with the family may do so by visiting www.shlagrange.com
.
Arrangements are by Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 1010 Mooty Bridge Road, LaGrange, GA