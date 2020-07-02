Elizabeth Jones
Poole
July 5, 1925-
July 1, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Elizabeth Jones Poole, 94 of Phenix City, AL, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Columbus Hospice House. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, July 3, 2020 in Lakewood Hall at Striffler-Hamby, Phenix City, AL with Pastor David Kees officiating. Burial will follow in Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Poole was born July 5, 1925 in Byron, Georgia; daughter of the late William F. and Allie Aultman Jones. She was a graduate of Fort Valley High School and Perry Business School. She retired in 1991 from the dental office of Dr. Frank Williams. She was a member of Smiths Station Baptist Church, Gleamers Sunday School Class and WMU. Mrs. Poole was a member of the American Business Women's Association, served as Ambassador for the Columbus Convention and Visitors Bureau and as Treasurer for the Columbus Medical Center Auxiliary.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Monroe David Poole, Jr., three brothers, William F. Jones, Thomas L. Jones and James H. Jones.
Survivors include her daughter, Sherry Poole Bunn and her husband, Jeff; twin grandsons (loves of her life) Ellis Monroe Bunn and Mason Edward Bunn; special nieces and nephews: Bill Jones (Carey), Sara Ruth Donalson (Norwood), Beth Miller (Phillip), Ronnie Keller (Carol), Ginger Silver, David Keller (Anita), Susan Closner (Terry), numerous great nieces, nephews, great great nieces, nephews and her life-long special friend, Margaret Williams.
Her beautiful smile, kindness and generosity will be remembered by everyone who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Smiths Station Baptist Church, Columbus Hospice or Valley Rescue Mission.
To offer condolences, please visit www.shphenixcity.com