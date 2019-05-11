|
|
Elizabeth Lavern
Williams
November 7, 2927-
May 7, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Elizabeth Lavern Williams, 91, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Muscogee Manor Nursing Home.
Funeral services will be 2 PM, Monday, May 13, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church. Rev. Emmett S. Aniton, Pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 1 to 4 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Mrs. Williams was born November 7, 1927 in Cottonton, AL. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Eldora Elias. Mrs. Williams retired from Piedmont Midtown Medical as a nurse. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by one son, Daniel "Danny" Williams, Jr. and her husband, Daniel Williams, Sr.
Survivors include: one son, Frank (Mildred) Williams; one daughter, D'Andrea Williams; five grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.
Please visit our guest registry at www.sconiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from May 11 to May 12, 2019