Elizabeth Lea "Beth" Wood
Elizabeth "Beth" Lea
Wood
May 8, 1982-
October 19, 2020
Hoover, NC- Miss Elizabeth "Beth" Lea Wood, 38, of Hoover, AL, formerly of Columbus, GA, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Hoover, Monday, October 19, 2020. She was born in Tazewell, VA. Beth was a graduate of Hardaway High School in Columbus, GA, and attended Columbus State University. Left to cherish her memories are her parents, Michael Ray and Mary Yvonne Scott Wood; a brother Matthew Wood; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; special friends, Will Northern, and Robin Setliff; and her cat Mabel. Miss Wood was preceded in death by her grandparents, Don and Maude Scott. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Grant Atkins officiating. Anyone is welcome to pay their respect at Moody Funeral Home in Mt. Airy on Monday from 4:00 until 6:00 pm. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.


Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
OCT
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Memories & Condolences
October 25, 2020
This was one of my favorite memories of Beth. She loved my son Ian like he was her own and this picture was at Ians 7th birthday party. Ian is now 18 years old and Beth was so very proud his accomplishments at such a young age. She always believed in him and encouraged him to always be himself. He loved Beth and always saw the similarities, never the differences. Beth and I had so many memories, but I know in my heart she would’ve wanted me to share this one. We miss you girl and you’ll never be forgotten. ♥
Robin Setliff
Friend
