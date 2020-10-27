This was one of my favorite memories of Beth. She loved my son Ian like he was her own and this picture was at Ians 7th birthday party. Ian is now 18 years old and Beth was so very proud his accomplishments at such a young age. She always believed in him and encouraged him to always be himself. He loved Beth and always saw the similarities, never the differences. Beth and I had so many memories, but I know in my heart she would’ve wanted me to share this one. We miss you girl and you’ll never be forgotten. ♥

Robin Setliff

Friend