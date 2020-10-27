Elizabeth "Beth" Lea
Wood
May 8, 1982-
October 19, 2020
Hoover, NC- Miss Elizabeth "Beth" Lea Wood, 38, of Hoover, AL, formerly of Columbus, GA, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Hoover, Monday, October 19, 2020. She was born in Tazewell, VA. Beth was a graduate of Hardaway High School in Columbus, GA, and attended Columbus State University. Left to cherish her memories are her parents, Michael Ray and Mary Yvonne Scott Wood; a brother Matthew Wood; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; special friends, Will Northern, and Robin Setliff; and her cat Mabel. Miss Wood was preceded in death by her grandparents, Don and Maude Scott. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Grant Atkins officiating. Anyone is welcome to pay their respect at Moody Funeral Home in Mt. Airy on Monday from 4:00 until 6:00 pm. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
