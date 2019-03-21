Elizabeth

Newton

August 6, 1966 -

March 13, 2019

Broxton, GA- Elizabeth Lorraine Newton was born on August 6, 1966 in Broxton, GA to the late Ellis Miles Newton and Elizabeth Pace Newton . She was the 8th child of 9 children. She joined the Church of God in Christ Church at an early age.

She was educated in the Coffee County school system.

Elizabeth moved to Columbus, GA at the age of 18. She worked, attended Columbus College and received a Bachelors Degree as a Registered Respiratory Therapist. Later she returned to school at Southern Union Community College and received a degree as a Registered Nurse. Also, she returned to school again to become a Certified Sleep Lab Technician.

She loved to read so many books and magazines. She encouraged others to read as well because, reading helped you to learn new words and make learning fulfilling and enjoying.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents Ellis Miles Newton and Elizabeth Pace Newton and her brother Kent Anton Newton.

Elizabeth passed away Wednesday March 13, 2019 in Macon Ga, at Regency Hospital.

She is survived by four brothers and three sisters: Miles Ellis (Glenda) Newton of Douglas, GA, James Otis Newton of Douglas, GA, Eloise Carol (Larry) Jackson of Columbus, GA, King Solomon (Valerie) Newton, of Douglas, GA, Jimmy Randolph (Sandra) Newton of Columbus, GA, Lola Laverne Newton of Broxton, GA, Shelia Nadine (Rodney) Rymer of Atlanta, GA and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A special dedication goes to her caregiver and sister Lola.

Also, recognizing three special young ladies that were a part of her life that brought her joy and she claimed these young ladies as her daughters: Nicolle Brown-Smith, Carissa Analise Monae Jackson and Karen Brown.