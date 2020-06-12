Elizabeth
Scott-Walker
January 13, 1945-
June 8, 2020
Opelika, AL- Ms. Elizabeth Scott-Walker, 75, of Opelika, AL, passed Monday, June 8, 2020 in Huntsville, AL. A graveside service will be held 12 Noon EST (11a.m. CST) Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Scott Cemetery, Crawford, AL. Visitation will be Friday, June 12, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. EST (1-4 p.m. CST) according to, Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Elizabeth Scott-Walker was born January 13, 1945 in Russell County, AL to the late Reverend John Lee and the late Para Lee Scott. She was a graduate of Fordhham University and Auburn University, a member of Mount Zion C.M.E. Church and worked for AT&T and Phenix City Public Schools.
Survivors include three children, Reverend Gregory Scott (Angela), Dr. Renee Agent and Warrant Officer 1, Bryan White (Yasha); six grandchildren, Gwendolyn Scott, Malcom Scott, Celeste Scott, Alexis Scott, Martin Scott and Braxton Scott; three great-grandchildren; six sisters, Johnnie Mae Morgan, Easter Mae Keitt, Para Lee Trimble, Ida Bell Rowe (Percy), Geraldine Nelms and Patricia Scott; one brother, Jesse Scott and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 12, 2020.