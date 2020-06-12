Elizabeth Scott-Walker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth
Scott-Walker
January 13, 1945-
June 8, 2020
Opelika, AL- Ms. Elizabeth Scott-Walker, 75, of Opelika, AL, passed Monday, June 8, 2020 in Huntsville, AL. A graveside service will be held 12 Noon EST (11a.m. CST) Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Scott Cemetery, Crawford, AL. Visitation will be Friday, June 12, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. EST (1-4 p.m. CST) according to, Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Elizabeth Scott-Walker was born January 13, 1945 in Russell County, AL to the late Reverend John Lee and the late Para Lee Scott. She was a graduate of Fordhham University and Auburn University, a member of Mount Zion C.M.E. Church and worked for AT&T and Phenix City Public Schools.
Survivors include three children, Reverend Gregory Scott (Angela), Dr. Renee Agent and Warrant Officer 1, Bryan White (Yasha); six grandchildren, Gwendolyn Scott, Malcom Scott, Celeste Scott, Alexis Scott, Martin Scott and Braxton Scott; three great-grandchildren; six sisters, Johnnie Mae Morgan, Easter Mae Keitt, Para Lee Trimble, Ida Bell Rowe (Percy), Geraldine Nelms and Patricia Scott; one brother, Jesse Scott and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfunearlhome.com to sign the online registry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Scott Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved