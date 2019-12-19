Home

SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
New Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Elizabeth Sims


1931 - 2019
Elizabeth Sims Obituary
Elizabeth
Sims
March 8, 1931-
Sunday, December 15, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Sister Elizabeth Sims, 88, of Columbus, Georgia died Sunday, December 15, 2019 at her home.
Funeral services will be held 11 AM Friday, December 20, 2019 at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Rev. David Dawson, pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow in Main Post Cemetery in Ft. Benning, GA according to Sconiers Funeral Home, 836 5th Ave., Columbus, GA. Visitation will be 2-6 PM, Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the funeral home. Sister Sims was born March 8, 1951 in Seale, AL, to the late Joseph and Mahalia Hudson. She was a faithful member of New Mt. Zion Baptist Church and its Gospel, Mass, and Sanctuary Choirs, Deaconess and Mission Ministries. She was a recent member of Zeta Amicae (sisters of Zetas) and was retired from the United States Civil Service in Nursing.
She was preceded in death by: her husband and father of her children, Edgar Scales, Sr.; her second husband, Deacon Albert Sims; three children, Edward Scales, Tony Scales and Laurastine Scales; one grandson, Charles Hunter, II; her son-in-law, Charles Hunter, Sr. and eight of her siblings.
Sister Sims is survived by: three children, Anetia Hunter, Edgar (Barbara) Scales, Jr. and Donald Scales, Sr.; three grandchildren, Brett (Kesha) Scales, Donald (Kendra) Scales, Jr. and Ciera Scales; seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Willie Ann Boddie and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 19, 2019
