Elizabeth Taff
Smith
August 29, 1947-
August 24, 2020
Newnan, GA- Elizabeth Marie Taff Smith, 72, of Newnan, formerly of Columbus, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. She was born August 29, 1947 in Auburn, AL to the late Hillary Astor Taff & Virginia Tow Taff. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Colonel Billy Richard Smith and her brother, Hillary Astor Taff, Jr.
Elizabeth was a longtime resident of Columbus where she worked as a bookkeeper for many businesses and individuals. Prior to moving to Newnan, she was an active member of Morningside Baptist Church.
The memorial service is at Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at Morningside Baptist Church with Rev. T. Thad Smith officiating. A private family interment will be held later at the Main Post Cemetery at Fort Benning. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Morningside Baptist Church, 6065 Morningside Drive, Columbus, GA 31909.
Survivors include, daughter, Kristin (Randy) Lavoie; grandchildren, Katelyn Lavoie, Camden Lavoie; stepchildren, Margie Malloy, Richard (Patti) Capshaw, James (Helen) Smith, Steven (Michelle) Smith; sisters, Ginger Jordan, Jeannie (Tony) Bass; ten step-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
