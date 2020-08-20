1/1
Elizabeth Williams
1948 - 2020
Elizabeth
Williams
September 18, 1948-
August 14, 2020
Columbus, GA- Ms. Elizabeth Williams, 71, affectionately known as "Mickey" passed Friday, August 14, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Graveside service will be 12 noon EST, Friday, August 21, 2020 at St. John A.M.E. Church Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, AL with Rev. Rodney Smith, officiating. Visitation is Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Williams was born September 18, 1948 in Phenix City, AL to the late Homer Williams and the late Johnnie Mae Williams.
She was a graduate of Carver High School, Columbus, GA; Illinois Masonic Medical Center School of Nursing, and University of Dubuque. She retired from Doctor's Hospital and a member of St. John A.M.E. Church.
Survivors are her niece, Nicole E. Harris, Parkforest, IL; nephew, Richard Brian Harris, Columbus, GA; great-niece, Kayla N. Watts of Parkforest, IL; great-nephew, Benjamin Harris, Columbus, GA; special friend/caretaker, Jennifer King, Columbus, GA; a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
AUG
21
Graveside service
12:00 PM
St. John A.M.E. Church Cemetery
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
