Ella Irene
Griffith
September 7, 1942-
October 12, 2020
Columbus, GA- Ella Irene Griffith, 78, of Columbus, GA died Monday, October 12, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Cascade Hills Church with Dr. Mike Stevens officiating. The family will receive friends, after the church service. A private burial will be held at Ft Benning Main Post Cemetery at a later date, according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd, Columbus, GA 31907. In keeping with CDC guidelines, and the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, face coverings and social distancing will be required during the funeral service and visitation.
Ella was born on September 7, 1942 in Belleville, PA to the late Ray Daniel Kauffman and Ruth Anne Knepp Kauffman. She was a military spouse for 25+ years and served for 30+ years in various positions in banking in PA, Germany, Atlanta and here in Columbus where she retired from New South Federal Bank/Mortgage in 2009. She was a "Mom" and "GrMa" to all and loved her family like no other. Anyone who walked through her door was family. She was the epitome of a selfless servant and loving mother. Ella was a member of Cascade Hills and a servant of the Wellness Ministry Group for many years. She loved to cook, travel, spend time with her family and she loved serving the Lord. Everyone that met her loved her and she reciprocated. Other than her parents she is preceded in death by her son, Randall Alan Griffith and brother, Paul Kauffman.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Calvin Dean Griffith of Columbus, GA; daughter Renee Stephens (Steven) of Huntsville, AL; sons Raymond Griffith (Karla) of San Antonio, TX, Robert Griffith (Cathy) of Acworth, GA, brother Forrest Kauffman of Belleville, PA; 8 grandchildren (Lisa, Brittany, Aline, Sean, Scotty, Jeffrey, Justin and Kamryn) and 4 (soon to be 5) great-Grandchildren (Leonie, Amalie, Mara, and Griffith).
Flowers will be accepted but those so desiring may make contributions to St Jude or to any of the Ministries at Cascade Hills at cascadehillschurch.com
