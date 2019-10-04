Home

Charles E Huff Int'L Funeral Home Inc
927 5Th Ave
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-8713
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Gateway Church
3702 Buena Vista Road
Columbus, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Gateway Church
3702 Buena Vista Road
Columbus, GA
View Map
Ella Warner
Ella Irene Warner

Ella Irene Warner


1954 - 2019
Ella Irene Warner Obituary
Ella Irene
Warner
November 22, 1954-
September 27, 2019
Columbus, GA- Ms. Ella Irene Warner, 64, of Columbus passed on Friday, September 27, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services for Ms. Warner will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Gateway Church, 3702 Buena Vista Road, Columbus, Pastor Lloyd Johnson will be officiating. Viewing will be held at the church one hour prior to the funeral service according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Ella Irene Warner was born to Mrs. Bertha Mae Warner and the late Mr. Alvin "Bishop" Warner on November 22, 1954 in Dania, Florida. She was a faithful member of Gateway Church and worked in the security field in Broward County, FL before her illness.
Other than her mother, Ms. Warner is survived by two daughters, Towanda T. Warner and Katisha A. Lewis (Richard) and one son, Terrance B. Warner all of Columbus; two sisters, Sally Watson (William), Columbus, Yundell White, Hollywood, FL; five brothers, Alvin Warner (Louella), Grovetown, GA, Anderson Warner, Columbus, Henry Warner (Euralene), Deltona, FL, Sylvester Warner (Patricia), Boynton Beach, FL and Eugene Warner, Columbus, fifteen grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends .
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 4, 2019
