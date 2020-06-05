Ella Mae Hughley
1938 - 2020
Ella Mae
Hughley
August 2, 1938-
May 28, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Ella Mae Hughley, 81, of Columbus passed on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Opelika, AL. Graveside services will be conducted for Mrs. Hughley at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Green Acres Cemetery, Rev. George Cofield will be officiating according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be held from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the funeral home located at 927 - 5th Avenue, Columbus.
Mrs. Ella Mae Hughley was born on August 2, 1938 to the late Evans Earl Pitts and Emmie Lee Riley Pitts in Columbus. She was a member of Green Hill Missionary Baptist Church and was a Registered Nurse for 30 years. Mrs. Ella Mae Hughley will be reunited with her sister, Sylvania Huling, who preceded her in death.
Surviving yet feeling a definite loss include her only daughter, Ann Moore (Anthony), Opelika, AL; two nieces, Annette Twyford and Shirley Mcgee; four granddaughters, Ashlie Moore, Aneisha Moore, Alena Moore and Ashante Moore, Columbus; 17 great-grandchildren and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Green Acres Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Charles E Huff Int'L Funeral Home Inc
927 5Th Ave
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-8713
