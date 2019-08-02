Home

Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
(762) 524-7709
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Wynnton Hill Baptist Church
2620 Buena Vista Rd
Columbus, GA
View Map
Ella Ruth Mullins


1940 - 2019
Ella Ruth Mullins Obituary
Ella Ruth
Mullins
July 4, 1940-
July 28, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Ella Ruth Mullins, 79, passed Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Columbus Hospice. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 11:00 am at Wynnton Hill Baptist Church, 2620 Buena Vista Rd, Columbus, GA. Pastor Michael W. Sherman, Sr. will be officiating. Interment will follow at Green Acres Cemetery according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be Friday, August 2, 2019 from 1:00 until 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Mullins was born July 4, 1940 to the late Willene Clemons and Rufus Parham, Sr. in Cataula, GA. She retired from St. Francis Hospital after 28 years of service as a Certified Nursing Assistant. Mrs. Mullins was full of wisdom, a dedicated caretaker for her family and an excellent cook. She was preceded by her parents, her husband, Rev. Fred Gordon Mullins, Jr; and a sister, Agnes Parham. Mrs. Mullins leaves to cherish her precious memories, her children, Dorothy (Matthew) Edmondson, Brenda (Trent) Ellis, Nadine Mullins, Glenda Mullins, and Arthur Mullins; a sister, Mae (Eugene) Buckner; a brother, Rufus (Judy) Parham; 5 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 2, 2019
