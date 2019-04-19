Ellen Frances

Plant

January 5, 1925-

April 17, 2019

Columbus, GA- Ellen Frances Plant, 94, of Columbus, GA, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Columbus Hospice. Funeral services will be held 11:15 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Parkhill Cemetery, with Reverend Dick Reese officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 10:00am to 11:15am in the Mill Room of Striffler-Hamby.

Ms. Plant was born January 5, 1925 in Columbus, GA the daughter of the late Luther and Goldie Plant. After graduating high school she volunteered at the Red Cross during WWII. She worked for The Hardaway Company for thirty years before retiring. She was a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church for over forty years. She and her sister Kathryn whom she took very special care of were inseparable, where you saw one you would see the other in most cases. She was a good cook and was known for her cheese straws and sausage balls. Ellen was a collector of all things Santa Clause, She had an extensive collection that she had spent most of her life obtaining.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Robert Plant, Jackson Plant, and Denton Plant. Survivors include her sister, Kathryn Phillips; nine nieces and nephews and a host of other extended family.

In memory of Ms. Plant the family would like for friends and family if they wish to do so to donate to the John B. Amos Cancer Center at 707 Center St, Suite 100 Columbus, GA 31901 or St. Luke United Methodist Church at P.O. Box 867 Columbus, GA 31902. Arrangements are being entrusted to Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 4071 Macon Rd., Columbus, GA 31907.