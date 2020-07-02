1/1
Ellis Alford Jr.
1944 - 2020
Ellis
Alford, Jr.
December 22, 1944-
June 27, 2020
Pittsview, AL- Mr. Ellis Alford, Jr., 75, of Pittsview, AL died Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Pittsview, AL.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. EST, Friday, July 3, 2020 at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Pittsview, AL with Dr. Ko'Derris M. Cowan, Sr., officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Alford was born December 22, 1944 in Pittsview, AL to the late Ellis Alford, Sr. and the late Willie Upshaw Alford. He was educated at Glenville High School, Pittsview, AL, was a construction worker and a member of Antioch Baptist Church, Pittsview, AL.
He is survived by two brothers, Frank (Emma) Alford of Seale, AL and Arthur Alford of Lafayette, AL; three sisters, Rosie (Jimmy) Perry of Phenix City, AL, Jennie (Sammy) Perry of Camp Springs, MD and Martha (Yahya) Islam of Columbus, GA; two aunts, Eddie Lou Mack of Pittsview, AL and Bessie Baker of East Chicago, IN and a host of other relatives or friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church
