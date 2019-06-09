Home

POWERED BY

Services
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellis Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellis B. Cox Jr.


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ellis B. Cox Jr. Obituary
Ellis B.
Cox, Jr.
June 26, 1945 -
June 5, 2019
Columbus, GA- Ellis B. Cox, Jr. 73, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on June 5, 2019 at Emory Hospital Midtown, Atlanta, Georgia surrounded by his loving family.
Family will greet friends on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 11:30 AM until 12:30 PM in the St. Elmo Room of Striffler-Hamby with a procession going into Parkhill Cemetery for a graveside service at 1:00 PM with Pastor Andy Merritt officiating.
Ellis Bland Cox, Jr. was born on June 26, 1945 in Columbus, Georgia to the late Ellis Bland Cox, Sr. and Cleo Jones Cox. Mr. Cox faithfully served his country with the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam Era. He worked at Russell Corporation in the maintenance department. Mr. Cox loved his family, he enjoyed a good book, and Sunday drives with his loving wife Betty. He was a gentle soul who loved large and took great pride in helping others where needed. Mr. Cox was preceded in death by his parents and stepson, Jackie Adkinson.
Survivors include his loving wife, Betty Cox; son, Christopher Cox (Rebecca); daughter, Donna Jean Cox; sister, Elizabeth Gene Cox Ingram (Ray); grandchildren: Samantha, Joshua, Cayson Adkinson and Cameron Adkinson; numerous nephews, cousins and other relatives.
To sign the online register book please visit www.shcolumbus.com .
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Download Now