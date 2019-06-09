Ellis B.

Cox, Jr.

June 26, 1945 -

June 5, 2019

Columbus, GA- Ellis B. Cox, Jr. 73, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on June 5, 2019 at Emory Hospital Midtown, Atlanta, Georgia surrounded by his loving family.

Family will greet friends on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 11:30 AM until 12:30 PM in the St. Elmo Room of Striffler-Hamby with a procession going into Parkhill Cemetery for a graveside service at 1:00 PM with Pastor Andy Merritt officiating.

Ellis Bland Cox, Jr. was born on June 26, 1945 in Columbus, Georgia to the late Ellis Bland Cox, Sr. and Cleo Jones Cox. Mr. Cox faithfully served his country with the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam Era. He worked at Russell Corporation in the maintenance department. Mr. Cox loved his family, he enjoyed a good book, and Sunday drives with his loving wife Betty. He was a gentle soul who loved large and took great pride in helping others where needed. Mr. Cox was preceded in death by his parents and stepson, Jackie Adkinson.

Survivors include his loving wife, Betty Cox; son, Christopher Cox (Rebecca); daughter, Donna Jean Cox; sister, Elizabeth Gene Cox Ingram (Ray); grandchildren: Samantha, Joshua, Cayson Adkinson and Cameron Adkinson; numerous nephews, cousins and other relatives.

Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 9, 2019