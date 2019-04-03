|
Elmira
Parker
March 22, 1920-
March 24, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Ms. Elmira Parker, 99, of Phenix City, AL passed Sunday, March 24, 2019 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Franchise Missionary Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL with Dr. Raymond Cochran, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Edmonds Cemetery, Phenix City, AL. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Parker was born March 22, 1920 in Phenix City, AL to the late Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Parker. She was a member of Franchise Missionary Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL; a graduate of Spencer High School and a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority.
Survivors include her daughters, Sophia Mays, Sheila Parker (Eric) Shores; son, Henry (Hazel) Armour; sister, Miriam P. Henry; brother, James (Madie) Parker; three grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 3, 2019