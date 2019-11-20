Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Elnora Smith Bell

Elnora Smith Bell Obituary
Elnora Smith
Bell
July 13, 1942-
November 14, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Elnora Smith Bell, 77, of Phenix City, AL passed Thursday, November 14, 2019 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. EST, Thursday, November 21, 2019 at St. Peter A.M.E. Church, Seale, AL with Rev. Michael Miller, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Bell was born July 13, 1942 to the late Ronnie D. Smith and the late Ruby Lee Bellamy Smith. She went to Sandfort School, retired from the Russell County D.O.T and was a member of St. Peter A.M.E. Church.
Survivors include her husband, O.B. Bell; son, Roney D. Bell (Annie); grandson, Dr. Walter E. Taylor (Danielle); seven great grandchildren; one brother-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guess registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 20, 2019
