Else E.

Kafka

May 31, 1939-

July 18, 2019

Columbus, Georgia- Else E. Kafka, age 80, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Thursday July 18, 2019. A visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Striffler-Hamby, 4071 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA 31907. A Celebration of Else's life will occur Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Striffler-Hamby.

Else was born May 31, 1939 in Hamburg, Germany to Maria (Mack) Stoll and Albert Stoll. She was born during a turbulent time in Germany when Hitler was not allowing anyone out of the country just before WWII. During the bombing of Hamburg, she lost two of her younger siblings. Else's father moved his family to Stuttgart where they might be safer. Through determination and hard work, Else's father managed to keep the family Guesthaus in business.

Else grew up, met and married the love of her life, American Soldier Denis Kafka in 1963. Both their sons were born in Germany. The family then moved to the United States where Denis was stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia. By example she taught her children good work ethics and morals. She loved her family but especially the grandchildren. She loved to see their smiling faces when giving gifts and playing games. She was especially fond of her pet dogs through the years. Else will always be remembered for her kindness, generosity and contagious laughter.

Else has lived in Columbus, GA since her arrival in January of 1966. She was extremely proud of earning her American Citizenship in 1976.

Else was preceded in death by her father, Albert Stoll; mother, Maria (Mack) Stoll and all of her six siblings. She is survived by her husband, Denis Ralph Kafka; sons, Mike Kafka and Ralph Kafka; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Kafka; grandsons, Ryan Kafka and Jackson Kafka; granddaughter Rachel Kafka; other family members and many friends.

Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 24, 2019