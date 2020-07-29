Elton R.
Pilot
April 1, 1954-
July 23, 2020
Columbus, GA- SGT Retired Elton Ray Pilot passed away Thursday at St. Francis Hospital at the age of 66. A native of Anniston, AL. and the son of the late Hugh Chester White and Tilda M. Pilot Tatum, Mr. Pilot retired from the U.S. Army after 22 years of services. Residing in Columbus since 2004, Mr. Pilot was a very devout member of Canaan Baptist Church and its Deacons Ministry, Brotherhood Ministry and the Wednesday Hospitality Committee. He also was a member of American Legion Post 267.
Surviving are a loving and devoted wife, Mrs. Joyce Gifford Pilot; two sons, Shaun Pilot and Andrae Boone(Sylvia); two daughters, Porsha Noel and Angela Boone; seven grandchildren, Reginald Malone III, Resean Guilford, Andrae Boone, Jr., Aniyah Boone, Marcel Boone, Ryan London and Miracle Boone; two sisters, Vanessa Durhan and Billie Nell Pilot; one aunt, Opal Pilot; two brothers-in-law, Thomas Gifford(Deidre) and Calvin Gifford; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. SGT Pilot will be laid to rest with military honors at the National Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, AL. following a Eleven O'clock AM Homegoing Celebration Thursday at the Chapel of Progressive Funeral Home, Inc. Bishop Ronald K. Harris will officiate. Visitation is today 1til 4:00PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com