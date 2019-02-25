|
|
Elvira
Gaskin
May 25, 1924-
February 18, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Elvira Gaskin, 94, of Columbus, GA passed February 18, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. EST, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Main Post Cemetery, Ft. Benning, GA with Rev. Allen Averett, officiating. Visitation will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 from 2 - 8 p.m. EST with a family hour from 5 - 7 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Jackson was born May 25, 1924 in Seale, Alabama to the late Willie Wyatt and the late Elvira Ford Wyatt. She was a member of Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, Columbus Georgia. She received her GED in Columbus, Georgia and was employed at Ft. Benning, Georgia as a civil service employee.
She leaves to cherish her memories her daughter, Maryum Shakir; two sons, Lamar Gaskin and Alvin Gaskin; ten grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 26 nieces and 13 nephews, along with a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 25, 2019