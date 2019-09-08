Home

Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Elvira J. Greenleaf


1931 - 2019
Elvira J. Greenleaf Obituary
Elvira J.
Greenleaf
March 10, 1931-
September 3, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Elvira Johnson Greenleaf transitioned home peacefully Tuesday at Emory Hospital in Decatur, GA. She was 88 years of age.
A daughter of the late Mrs. Rosa Fomby Johnson, Mrs. Greenleaf was born in Columbus, GA and attended Radcliff High School. She was a member of New Mt. Zion Baptist Church where she served as a Trustee and with the Choir. Other than her mother, Mrs. Greenleaf was preceded in death by three grandchildren, Andre Watkins, Reginald McGruder and Shante' Greenleaf, and seven siblings, Annie Orange, Myrion Johnson, Robert Johnson, Margaret Flint, Elizabeth Beauford, Oscar Johnson and Josephine Davis.
Surviving are: ten children; Constance Johnson Murray, Walter C. Johnson
(Andrea), Belinda A. Watkins (Clarence), Leatrice McGruder (Rev. Benjamin), Ardria Pierce, Annie D. Greenleaf, Gregory S. Greenleaf (Barbara), Carey R. Greenleaf, Anthony B. Greenleaf (Mona) and Kelvin E. Greenleaf (Susan); twenty seven grandchildren, forty two great grandchildren, seventeen great- great grandchildren; a sister, Minister Julia Brown; a sister-in-law, Frances Johnson; and a host of loving nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Greenleaf will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Pastor David Dawson officiating. The interment will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation is Today, Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 1 til 3p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 8, 2019
