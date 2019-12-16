|
Elvy L.
Harris
November 8, 1937-
December 12, 2019
Columbus, GA- Elvy L. Harris. 82, 0f Columbus, GA. passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in the Porter Chapel of First Baptist Church with Dr. Jimmy Elder officiating according to Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, GA. A private burial will be held at Rest Haven Cemetery, Monroe, GA. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Elvy was born in Sunne, Sweden on November 8, 1937 to the late Lars Axel Larsson and Svea Elvira Jansson Larsson. She moved to the United States at the age of 18 and would later meet her husband of 61 years, Joseph Henry Walker Harris in Washington, DC. They were married in Monroe, GA, later moving to New Orleans, LA then to Columbus, GA in 1963. Elvy and Walker loved to travel abroad and spending time at their second home in Highlands, NC. Elvy enjoyed doing needlepoint, reading a good book and spending time with family and friends. Other than her parents and husband, Elvy was preceded in death by her sister, Kerstin Lockner and her brother, Arne Larsson.
Survivors include her three children, Charles Walker Harris (Rachel) of Montgomery, AL, Sally H. (Stephen) Wyche, of Roswell, GA, and Inger Larsson Harris of Atlanta, GA, two grandchildren, Natalie Ann Wyche and Sarah Walker Wyche, a sister, Inger Larsson Janneby of Sweden, sisters-in-law, Lucie Harris and Mary Lou Harris of New Orleans, LA. Elvy also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will forever cherish her memory.
In lieu of flowers, Elvy's family ask that donations in her honor be made to either, the William Harris Homestead Foundation, 3636 GA HWY 11 Monroe, GA, 30656 or to The First Baptist Church of Columbus, 212 12th St. Columbus, GA, 31901
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 16, 2019