Elwynne Carr

Coleman

October 4, 1929-

July 19, 2019

Eufaula, AL- Elwynne Carr Coleman was born in Columbus, Georgia on October 4, 1929. She was the daughter of Sam and Drucie Carr. At age 89, she died peacefully in her sleep at home and entered Heaven's gates on July 19, 2019. Elwynne had Alzheimer's for the past 8 years.

She lived most of her life in Columbus until she moved to Eufaula, Alabama in 1968. She was a graduate of Jordan High School where she was a majorette, a beauty and a who's who representative. She was of Baptist faith. At an early age, she became a member of Rose Hill Baptist Church. She started her banking career at Columbus Bank and Trust in 1945 and remained in banking for 37 years. She retired from the Barbour County Tax Collector's office in 1997. She was a devoted wife to Tony Max Coleman for 55 years, the mother of 4 children and a phenomenal grandmother to 9 grands, 17 great-grands and 1 great-great grand. She had a caring, loving and giving heart. She was a people person, a people pleaser and she loved to surround herself by those she loved. She was also a sports fan and enjoyed watching Alabama football and Atlanta Braves baseball.

She was predeceased by her parents, her only brother, Jack Carr; her only son, Bill Griffin; a son-in-law, Herbie Weaver and two grandchildren, Aaron Stockberger and Sascha Whitenack and one great grandchild, Hannah Whitenack. She is survived by her husband, Tony Max Coleman and three daughters Gail Griffin Slaydon (Bill), Lisa Coleman Weaver and Jodi Coleman Stockberger (Rick), Seven grandchildren: Ayisha Whitenack Bailey, Micah Whitenack, Cole Stockberger (Christie), Callie Weaver Strickland (Russell), Kelsey Whitenack Pugh (Chris), Brooke Griffin Lee (Thomas) and Maggie Slaydon Deal, Sixteen great-grandchildren, One great-great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

Marie Henderson has lovingly cared for her the last 4 years of her life. Alzheimer's patients need "around the clock" care and that's just what Tony, Jodi, Rick and Marie provided. The family gives them, Kindred Hospice and others who cared for Elwynne their greatest gratitude.

The family will receive friends and family on July 22, from 10:00-11:00CST at First Baptist Church, Eufaula, AL with Chapman's Funeral Home officiating. A service celebrating her life will immediately follow the visitation at 11:00CST with burial in Riverdale Cemetery, Columbus, GA, at 2:00 PM CST.

Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her:

"Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all." Proverbs 31:28-29 Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 21, 2019