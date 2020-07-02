Elyane
Richards
April 13, 1927-
June 30, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Elyane Richards, 93, of Phenix City, Alabama, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at home while surrounded by her loving family.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM EST at St. Patrick's Catholic Church with Father David Hamm officiating. Due to the current Covid-19 risk, face mask will be required and social distancing must be maintained. An interment will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens.
Mrs. Richards was born in Dunkirk, France, the daughter of the late Rene' and Jeanne Binon Dron. She later met and married her late husband Rev. Warren Richards, III and moved to the United States. Mrs. Richards enjoyed life and participated in several social and church activities. She was a member of the St. Patrick's Choir, and the French Club of Columbus and Phenix City. Most knew her as the "Walking Lady" as she was a Sales Representative with Avon for over 40 years and walked to each customer's location to receive or deliver her orders.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Richards is preceded in death by one sister Monique Lesparre of Lacanau, France.
Mrs. Richards is survived by four daughters Monique R. Fisher (Ken) of Daytona Beach, FL, Elyane R. Smith of Phenix City, AL, Colette R. Holland (Jeff) of Dutton, AL and Nicole R. Horne (Mark) of Upatoi, GA; one son Warren N. "Hank" Richards IV (Margie) of Phoenix, AZ; ten grandchildren Sara Grace, Clayton, Jaquelyne, Diana, Heather, Jason, Jenee', Angelique, Matthew and Elise; nine great grandchildren; one niece Joelle Lesparre and several other special friends and family members.
The family is requesting in lieu of flowers, that contributions in Mrs. Richards honor be made to either St. Patrick's Catholic Church 1502 Broad Street Phenix City, AL 36867 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.
