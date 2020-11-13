1/1
January 17, 1989 - November 7, 2020
Columbus, Georgia - Mr. Emanuel Cortez Huguley was born on January 17, 1989 to the parentage of Carla Strum-Gibson and Jerry Lewis in Columbus, GA. He transitioned from this life Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital, Columbus, GA.
Funeral Services for Mr. Huguley will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at Lamb's International Funeral Home (Pavilion). Visitation will be held Friday, November 13, 2020, 1:00 P.M.-6:00 P.M.
Mr. Huguley was educated in the Muscogee County School District, Georgia Military Academy as well as the University of Phoenix. Mr. Huguley was a dedicated hard- working employee to the railroad profession.
Mr. Huguley was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Mary E. Grant and Elijah Grant; paternal grandmother, Ola Mae Johnson; nephew, Javion Cortez Shorter.
Mr. Huguley is survived by his mother, Carla Strum-Gibson; father, Jerry Lewis, sisters, Shantee'(Greg)White,Tangi(Reginald) Shorter, Aiasha Mills and Tiyana Huguley; aunts, Jacqueline Strum;uncle, Richard Strum;his special great niece whom he adored, Javia Shorter;a host of nieces, nephews, aunt, uncles, cousins and friends.



Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Lamb's International Funeral Home
NOV
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lamb's International Funeral Home
