Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Rosary
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
5:00 PM
Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby
Macon Rd.
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby
Macon Rd.
View Map
Emilio Sison Medina III


1969 - 2019
Emilio Sison Medina III Obituary
Emilio Sison
Medina, III
September 16, 1969 -
December 24, 2019
Columbus, GA- Emilio Sison Medina III "Lito", age 50, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on December 24, 2019.
A rosary will be said on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 5:00 PM in Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby, Macon Rd. with visitation following until 7:00 PM. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 12:00 PM in Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby. Burial will be in Fort Mitchell National Cemetery.
A loving son, husband, father, brother, Emilio, was a genuine soul with a grateful heart. He loved simple things.
He was born on September 16, 1969 to Emilio Madriaga Medina, Jr. and Connie Sison Medina in Nazareth General Hospital in Dagupan City, Philippines. Emilio was a 1987 Baker High School Graduate. He served in the Army from May 24, 1988-June 30, 1991; he fought in the Desert Storm in 1991. Emilio worked at Aflac for 15 years from July 16, 1994 - 2009. He married his childhood sweetheart, Susannah Mina Medina, on June 17, 1995. They have one incredibly determined child, Emelito Mina Medina, whom he loves very much and is very proud of his accomplishments.
Surviving Emilio beside his wife, son and parents are two brothers, Edward S. Medina(Leonida)and Earl C. S. Medina, and two sisters, Ella Marie S. Medina-Cruz and Jacqueline Kani S. Medina-Youngblood(William "Billy"); a niece and three nephews.
Please visit www.shcolumbus.com to share fond memories and condolences with the family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 29, 2019
