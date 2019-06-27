Emily Wynn

Stewart

August 11, 1932 -

June 25, 2019

Hamilton, GA- Emily Wynn Stewart, 86, of Hamilton, Georgia passed into her Lord's presence on June 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

"Mrs. Emily," as patients and friends knew her, was born on August 11, 1932 in Waycross, Georgia to the late Whit Field Wynn and Bertha Osburn Wynn. She was third of four children. The family lived in south Georgia in a home built by her daddy's hands but filled with her mother's love. Mrs. Emily attended Piedmont College and then Johns Hopkins School of Nursing, Class of '54. Returning to Georgia, she married James V. Stewart; they settled in Columbus where they raised their children until moving to Harris County. She resumed her nursing career, joining the Harris County Health Department; she retired as lead nurse in 1997. Mornings and afternoons following retirement, Mrs. Emily could be found at her table working on a word search book or jigsaw puzzle. Local folks knew Mrs. Emily for her blueberries. Her family knew her determination, her giving spirit, and love for her precious grandchildren.

She is survived by her children: Michael D. Stewart and his wife Sharon; Debbie L. Stewart; and John W. Stewart and his wife Nancy; her grandchildren: Emily M. Stewart, Mary Kathryn Stewart, and Whit Stewart; her sister, Patricia "Pat" Mathis; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Emily was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jim; her sister, Mary Margaret Smoot; and brother, Henry R. Wynn.

Family will visit with friends on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM in the St. Elmo room at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, Georgia. A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby. Burial will be in Hamilton City Cemetery, Hamilton, Georgia.

Please visit www.shcolumbus.com to share memories of Mrs. Emily. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary