Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Fourth Street Baptist Church
Columbus, GA
Emma Christian


1951 - 2019
Emma Christian Obituary
Emma
Christian
August 4, 1951-
June 20, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Emma Christian, 67, of Columbus, GA passed Thursday, June 20, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 12 noon EST, Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Fourth Street Baptist Church, Columbus, GA with Pastor Johnny H. Flakes, III, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Christian was born August 4, 1951 in Seale, AL to the late Joe Crowell, Sr. and the late Mattie Crowell. She was a member of Fourth Street Baptist Church and retired from AFLAC.
Survivors include her husband, Jimmie Christian; two sons, WIllie Crowell and Vincent Christian; one brother, Howard (Martha) Crowell; two sisters, Dorothy (Joseph) Cook and Sarah Crowell; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, along with a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 26, 2019
